REPORT: More Huge Rule Changes Could Soon Be Coming To MLB

Don’t get settled in, baseball fans! The sport is about to change again!

If you’re MLB, you’re viewing all of the rule changes here in the 2023 season as a massive success. Whether it’s the 20-second pitch clock, banning over-shifting or increasing base sizes, it’s all worked out perfectly for the league. Game times are down and offensive production is up.

There’ve been a lot of baseball fans (like myself) who have enjoyed the changes, but there’s also been fans who are complaining about them — mainly with the pitch clock now making games too short (according to them).

But I’ve got bad news for those particular fans: More changes could soon be coming.

Major League Baseball announced multiple possible rule changes Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The new rules will be tested in the Atlantic League, an independent minor league partnered with MLB.

The changes that MLB is looking at are a “designated pinch runner, ‘double-hook’ designated hitter rule and further limitations on a pitcher’s ability to make pickoff moves,” reported the AP.

A “designated pinch runner,” would allow a baseball team to place a bench player into the game as a substitute baserunner. Despite making a replacement, both players would be allowed to return to the game. Under current rules, a baseball player is no longer allowed to play in a game once substituted. (RELATED: Los Angeles Dodgers Dangerously Cut Off Stadium Lights As HR Rains On Fans)

The “double-hook” designated hitter rule is more of a punishment towards teams, rather than additional leverage like the designated pinch runner. If a team’s starting pitcher doesn’t go five innings, they will lose their designated hitter (DH), while they’ll get to keep it if a pitcher goes the full five. If they don’t, their pitcher spot in the lineup will be forced to hit for the rest of that particular game.

With pickoffs, this is another creative thing that MLB will be testing out, wherein pitchers will be allowed to step off or throw over to a base two times. But if they do it a third time, they will have to pick the runner off or be hit with a penalty.

The goal is to make baseball games even shorter.

MLB will test rules in the Atlantic League beginning April 28, including: ◽️ a Designated Pinch Runner, not otherwise in the lineup and available to use at any point in the game ◽️ pitcher limit of a single disengagement per at-bat ◽️ “Double-Hook DH” rule pic.twitter.com/8SXDwcbbUy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 18, 2023

Baseball is going to end up looking dramatically different in the next few years.