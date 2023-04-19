EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis’ Presidential PAC To Send First Mailer Out To Four States Touting The ‘DeSantis Playbook’

The PAC supporting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ potential 2024 presidential bid will send out hundreds of thousands of its first mailers in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, explaining why he should be the next president, the Daily Caller has learned.

The five-page Never Back Down PAC mailer will hit mailboxes Thursday, as DeSantis has been traveling the U.S. speaking at different events. Although the mailer does not mention a possible 2024 presidential bid, it touts all of what the PAC believes are DeSantis’ main accomplishments and details his background.

“Ron DeSantis is one of the most popular Republicans in the country, yet most Americans don’t know much about his personal story of hard work, blue collar success, and military service. Never Back Down is telling the governor’s story because our movement believes Governor DeSantis is the future and when voters learn more about his values as a family man, conservative fighter, and undefeated leader, they are even more excited to join the movement,” Never Back Down Communications Director Erin Perrine told the Caller before the mailer was sent.

READ THE MAILER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED)

The first page of the mailer features information on DeSantis’ life, military background, and his family. It mentions DeSantis’ time at Yale playing baseball, his wife Casey DeSantis, and his deployment to Iraq and service at Guantanamo Bay. (RELATED: DeSantis Responds To Reporter Asking If He’s Running For President)

The second-page shares the endorsements of four voters from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada and the reasons they believe DeSantis should be president. (RELATED: Rep. Chip Roy Formally Endorses DeSantis For President Although He Has Not Announced)

The third page details the “DeSantis Playbook,” which includes:

As Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis pushed back against Dr. Anthony Fauci’s COVID mandates. Florida was one of the first states to reopen businesses and to get children back into the classroom.

DeSantis refused to back down to Disney, despite the criticism, standing up for parents and children. DeSantis even worked to eliminate special districts like the one that allowed Disney to govern itself, leveling the playing field for all businesses in Florida.

Ron DeSantis passed the”Stop WOKE Act” which eliminates the teaching of Critical Race Theory in classrooms and corporate trainings.

DeSantis has also worked to provide protections for parents by enforcing parents’ rights over the education of their children. DeSantis was the first governor to stop the sexualizing of children by transgender activists that has been occurring in other states.

Governor Ron DeSantis fights back against the woke fearmongering media and called them out during last year’s hurricanes when shady media outlets tried to capitalize off Hurricane Ian to push their own political agendas.

Governor Ron DeSantis fought back against Biden’s out-of-control immigration policies and has sent dozens of immigrants to liberal communities like Martha’s Vineyard, making leftist snobs share the burden of Biden’s disastrous policies.

It has been reported DeSantis will likely announce his candidacy for president this spring.