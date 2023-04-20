‘I Am The Beauty Standard,’ Lizzo Declares In New Video

Lizzo posted a new video to her Instagram page and confidently declared how beautiful she is.

The singer treated her 13.4 million followers to a recording that took place in what appears to be her bathroom. Lizzo was wearing a grey bathrobe and boasted a natural hair and make-up look. “I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized?” she said. Lizzo stared into the camera as she continued to film the selfie-video.

“I am fucking gorgeous,” she said. “I am the beauty standard.”

The very end of the video shows Lizzo standing up in her robe while attempting to continue the recording.

The singer could be seen placing her phone down and grabbing her breasts. Just as she began jiggling in front of the camera, the phone fell, and captured Lizzo’s stunned facial expression as she struggled to grab the phone that was still recording.

The phone came crashing down moments after she shouted, “catch up, bitch!” in a manner that suggested she welcomed confrontation. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Says Her ‘Emotions Have Been Fragile’ As She Struggles With Hard Times In 2023)

Initial comments posted to her social media account showed disappointment from fans, and displayed harsh commentary about her body-type and her public image.