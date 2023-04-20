Texas Rep Reveals ‘Disgusting Message’ Written On Whiteboard By Uvalde Shooter

Texas House Rep. Joe Moody revealed the Robb Elementary School shooter, who murdered 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, smeared the blood of his victims onto his fingers and wrote “LOL” on a classroom whiteboard.

The horrific act was revealed at a hearing in the Texas statehouse for a bill that would raise the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles to 21. The shooter, Salvador Ramos, killed his victims just eight days after his 18th birthday — the current legal age to purchase firearms, according to The New York Post.

Families of the victims could be heard gasping in shock and sobbing at the revelation of the shooter’s heinous actions, as seen in video posted by CBS Austin.

“The attacker scooped up the blood of his victims and smeared it into a disgusting message,” Moody said in the video.

“What he wrote in innocent blood … was the phrase, ‘LOL,’” Moody added.

Democratic Rep. Tracy King introduced the “raise-the-age bill,” after the shooting. His children previously attended Robb Elementary and he admits he would not have supported the bill in the past, but sees the need to implement it following the tragedy, according to the Texas Tribune. (RELATED: Canada Institutes Complete Ban On Handgun Sales)

“In this case, ladies and gentlemen, had House Bill 2744 been the law in the state of Texas, that attacker would not have been able to buy that weapon,” King said to committee members. “My constituents would be alive today.”