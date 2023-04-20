Doorbell Video Shows Boston Marathon Runner Defecating In Random Person’s Yard

A doorbell camera caught a Boston Marathon runner pooping on someone’s front lawn Monday.

The video shows a marathon runner standing behind a bush in the far front corner of the lawn, dropping his or her shorts, and squatting. As the participant takes a squat — shorts around ankles — a spectator enters the front lawn, stops and watches in what appears to be an uncomfortable impasse that lasts about 20 seconds. (RELATED: Someone Took A Dump In The Aisle While Hillary And Chelsea Clinton Watched Broadway Show, Apparently)

Boston marathon runner pooped in someone’s yard today 🤣💩 pic.twitter.com/Jtn6fxNQ2f — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) April 17, 2023

After taking the dump, the runner stood, pulled his or her shorts up, cut through the trees, and re-entered the 26.2-mile course.

On Twitter, one user replied, “I think we’ve all had a moment like this.”

Another tweeted, “lmao i didn’t realize jus because you’re running in a marathon that gives you the right to shit on random people’s lawn.”

The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) “provides toilets at every water and medical station, as well as at additional locations along the course,” the race website states. “Please respect the communities through which the Boston Marathon runs by taking advantage of these facilities, if needed.”

Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri, both from Kenya, won the men’s and women’s divisions with times 2:05:54 and 2:21:38, respectively. Neither soiled anyone’s yard in the process.