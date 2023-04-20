Elon Musk Confirms He’s ‘Paying For A Few’ Twitter Accounts After Report About Covering LeBron James’ Fees

Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Thursday that he’s paying the monthly fee for some prominent Twitter users to retain their blue checkmarks.

Twitter announced on April 11 that legacy blue checkmarks would be removed on April 20. Those that wished to retain their blue checkmarks mark would need to subscribe to Twitter Blue and pay the $8 per month fee. (RELATED: Musk’s Twitter Wants Users To Cough Up Cash For Blue Checks: REPORT)

The blue checkmark on Twitter is used to verify an account user’s authenticity.

After Twitter began removing the checkmarks from users not subscribed to Twitter Blue, news soon broke that the service remained covered for some of the most famous accounts.

“I’m paying for a few personally,” Musk tweeted.

The Verge’s Alex Heath tweeted that LeBron James received an email reportedly from someone at Twitter that offered to cover his verification apparently “on behalf of Elon Musk.” James had previously announced that he would not pay to retain his blue checkmark. Heath claims that James did not accept the offer, but his account retained its blue checkmark.

Horror author Stephen King also claimed that he did not pay to retain his verification, but his account shows otherwise.

“My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t,” King tweeted.

Musk later confirmed that he paid for King’s verification.

“You’re welcome namaste,” Musk tweeted.