EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG Looking Into Red Cross After DCNF Report On Their Guides For US-Bound Migrants

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office is reviewing information regarding the Red Cross after a Daily Caller News Foundation report found that the organization had guides for migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, he revealed exclusively to the DCNF in a sit-down interview.

Paxton noted that his office has yet to open any formal investigation into the matter, telling the DCNF that his team is “starting to gather facts and determine whether that is something we need to dedicate some of our resources to it.” The DCNF obtained the guides in February that showed routes to the U.S. border and provided a paper on what to do when encountering the dangers along the trip. (RELATED: NBC Retracts Story About Migrant Minor Who Turned Out To Be An Adult)

The American Red Cross sits on the board of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Food and Shelter program that hands millions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer funding to nonprofit groups supporting migrants released into the U.S. interior.

“If you use contraceptives methods, don’t forget to bring them with you. In necessary cases, some Red Cross’ clinics and medical brigades will give them to you for free,” one of the Red Cross documents states.

Paxton noted a probe his office opened in 2022 into the Texas State Bar Foundation, alleging the organization is “facilitating” the surge in illegal immigration at the Southern border by knowingly donating to groups that “encourage, participate in, and fund illegal immigration at the Texas-Mexico border, and potentially using taxpayer dollars received from the State Bar of Texas.”

“We’re concerned about that,” Paxton told the DCNF.

“We have the authority to oversee charitable organizations in our state and investigate them if we see any type of corruption or wrongdoing. And so we’re definitely open to looking at any nonprofit that we have some type of information that suggests that they’re violating federal or state law,” he added.

The State Bar of Texas responded to the accusations at the time, saying “partisan political considerations play no role in determining whether to pursue a grievance or how that grievance proceeds through the system.”

The Red Cross declined to comment.

