Grandson Claims ‘Racist’ Grandfather Shot Black Teen Because He’s A ‘Stock American Christian Male’

The grandson of an 85-year-old homeowner who shot a black teenager claimed Thursday that the man did so because he was “just a stock American Christian male.”

“I believe he held racist tendencies, beliefs,” Klint Ludwig told CNN host Don Lemon, adding. “He’s just a stock American Christian male. It’s … just how they are. It’s the conspiracies and weird random racist things they say … and it doesn’t make sense. But they’re just scared.” (RELATED: WaPo Issues Correction Over Glaring Error About Teen Boy Shot In Kansas City)

WATCH:

“I feel like a lot of people of that generation are caught up in this 24-hour news cycle of fear and paranoia perpetuated by some other news stations and he was fully into that, sit and watch Fox News all day, every day, blaring in his living room,” Ludwig said. “And I think that stuff really kind of reinforces this negative view of minority groups, and … doesn’t necessarily lead people to be racist, but it reinforces and galvanizes racist people and their beliefs.”

Andrew D. Lester was charged Monday with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action by prosecutors in Kansas City after he allegedly shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head when Yarl reportedly went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

Ludwig also claimed his grandfather owned a large amount of firearms and had been “radicalized.”

“The warning signs were there,” Ludwig told Lemon. “I wasn’t shocked when I heard the news. I believed it.”

