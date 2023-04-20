Take An Inside Look At The Fastest Honda Civic Ever As It Rips Around Famous Race Track

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R just made history, setting the record for the fastest front-wheel-drive production car at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

The former record holder on the 12.94-mile course was the 2019 Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R, which made a time of 7:45.399. The Civic Type R narrowly defeated the Renault with a time of 7:44.881, making it the fastest FWD production car to visit the famous German race track.

The new CTR circled the 12.94-mile track in 7:44.881—beating the Renault Mégane R.S.’s previous record by a half-second. https://t.co/8O46UX3Yyz — Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) April 20, 2023

“The record-setting CTR wore a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 track tires, which are offered as a $1780 dealer-installed option,” according to Car and Driver.

This four-door beast is fitted with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and a six-speed manual transmission. There is no automatic option. It gets 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, hitting 0-60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. (RELATED: Parking Garage Collapse Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured)

The 2023 CTR is the fastest one yet. This hatchback monster is not designed for everyone. Its bonified race car engine and manual transmission are enough to ward off the average consumer. Starting off at $44,390, the Honda Civic Type R is “swoon-worthy,” according to Car and Driver.

You can see the Type R make history on Honda’s YouTube channel here: