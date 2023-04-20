House passes ban on men participating in women’s sports

The House of Representatives passed legislation along party lines Thursday that would interpret Title IX to prohibit male athletes from participating in scholastic athletic events designated specifically for female athletes.

Two hundred-nineteen Republicans voted in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, introduced in February by Republican Florida Rep. Greg Steube. All 203 voting Democrats opposed the legislation. President Joe Biden has promised to veto the legislation, which would categorically ban male student-athletes from participating in events designated for female student-athletes. The White House issued a Title IX interpretation on April 11 that would prohibit “categorical” sex-based sporting events, but still allow some restrictions.

BREAKING: GOP House of Representatives passed ban on transgender girls from participating in womens sports in school. 219-203, along party lines. A near unanimous message from the GOP. (And from Dems in response.) But bill is DOA in Senate and POTUS has said he would veto. https://t.co/7kjZCSM7ib — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) April 20, 2023

Female Republican representatives emphasized the importance of sports as a formative experience for girls and young women during a press conference held just before the vote.

“If you talk to women leaders today, so many had opportunities playing sports growing up,” Republican conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York said. Sports teaches important life skills, she added, including “leadership, discipline, [and] teamwork.” (RELATED: Several Female Athletes Support GOP Ban On Men In Women’s Sports)