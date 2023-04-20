Oakland Athletics Will Officially Move To Las Vegas In 2027, Purchase Land For $1.5 Billion Stadium

The A’s are officially moving to Sin City.

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval made it official Wednesday night, announcing the franchise has officially signed a binding agreement to purchase land located west of the Las Vegas Strip. There, the Athletics plan to build a stadium that will be their new home in 2027.

“For a while we were on parallel paths (with Oakland), but we have turned our attention to Las Vegas to get a deal here for the A’s and find a long-term home,” Kaval told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Oakland has been a great home for us for over 50 years, but we really need this 20-year saga completed and we feel there’s a path here in Southern Nevada to do that.”

The Athletics franchise purchased 49 acres of land from Red Rock Resorts, with terms of the deal not yet disclosed. Kaval said the club plans on building a $1.5 billion stadium that will feature a partially retractable roof and have the ability to seat 30,000 people. Other developments could be built around the stadium as well, Kaval added, including restaurants, shops and even an amphitheater. He did note those potential features would be added in a later edition of the stadium. (RELATED: Washington Wizards Begin New Era After Firing GM Tommy Sheppard)

There is currently no outright timeline on when the Athletics will make the move; however, they are working against Major League Baseball’s clock. The league set a deadline of 2024 for the A’s to get a stadium deal done, and according to Kaval, they feel like the club will get that deal done on MLB’s schedule and have their first Sin City season in 2027.

BREAKING: The Oakland Athletics have zeroed in on Southern Nevada, signing a binding purchase agreement for land just west of the Strip where a major-league ballpark could be constructed. https://t.co/p7ARgL8S5G — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) April 20, 2023

We’re about to have a baseball team in Las Vegas … so cool.