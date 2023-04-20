REPORT: ‘Baywatch’ Star David Charvet Accused Of Making Criminal Threats

“Baywatch” star David Charvet is under investigation for allegedly making criminal threats during a heated argument with his former girlfriend Katie Boskovich.

Law enforcement officials said Charvet and Boskovich got into a heated discussion about one another’s lifestyle choices. During their exchange, Charvet reportedly told her that it wouldn’t end well for her, which she perceived as a threat, according to TMZ. Boskovich reportedly felt fearful after hearing those words and filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department will formally investigate the matter, but sources close to the situation say the case is unlikely to wind up in the prosecutor’s office. It remains unclear whether any case will be filed, according to TMZ.

Charvet reportedly said the Los Angeles Police Department has not contacted him yet and is unaware of the allegations against him, according to TMZ.

The famous actor was previously married to Brooke Burke. The pair divorced in 2020 and currently share custody of their children. (RELATED: REPORT: Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Exposed His Penis To Her)

Charvet is best known for his role as Matt Brody on “Baywatch,” and for playing the part of Craig Field on “Melrose Place.”

This story continues to develop.