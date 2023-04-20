REPORT: Biden Prepares To Announce Reelection Bid In Coming Week

President Joe Biden is reportedly preparing to announce his reelection bid for the 2024 presidential election next week, according to The Washington Post.

The president’s aides are reportedly finalizing plans to release a video of Biden announcing his reelection ambition, three sources told The Washington Post. The team has reportedly aimed to release the official announcement on Tuesday to coincide with the four-year anniversary of launching his 2020 campaign.

The president’s top aides, notably his top advisors, Anita Dunn and Jen O’Malley Dillon, have reportedly held regular meetings with the president and first lady Jill Biden about a 2024 presidential reelection effort, the outlet reported. Dunn and Dillon have reportedly been interviewing people to be staff for the upcoming campaign.

The White House has signaled Biden’s plans to run for a second term. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted in June that the president is planning to run in the upcoming presidential race.

To be clear, as the President has said repeatedly, he plans to run in 2024. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) June 13, 2022

Biden would be the oldest presidential candidate in history if he decides to run again, leading Democratic voters and political figures to express concern about a possible second term. A Yahoo/YouGov poll from March found that 68% of likely voters, including 48% of likely Democratic voters, believe Biden is too old to serve a second term. (RELATED: POLL: 56% Of Democrats Think Biden Should Not Run Again In 2024)

A New York Times/Siena poll from July 2022 found that 64% of Democratic voters do not want Biden to run for a second term mainly due to his age. The president previously misconstrued the poll by telling reporters that they want him to run, though he cited the portion of the poll hypothesizing a rematch between him and former President Donald Trump, in which 92% of Democrats said they prefer Biden.

Following the State of the Union Address in February, Fox News anchor Shannon Bream told viewers she got the sense that Biden was not confident he would run in 2024 after attending a luncheon with him.

Biden faces two challengers in the Democratic race as of Thursday — Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy Jr. formally announced his bid for president in a Wednesday address, and is currently backed by 14% of Biden voters from 2020.