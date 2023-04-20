REPORT: Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped In Fatal On-Set Shooting

Charges against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of a woman on a film set have been reportedly dropped, ABC News reports.

Baldwin, 65, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after accidentally killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021. Gun enhancement charges in the case were dropped by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office in February.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement, according to ABC News.

Democratic Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies additionally charged head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the Hutchin’s death. The case was being overseen by special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, who announced reports of negligence in January. (RELATED: Joy Behar Suggests New Mexico Special Prosecutor Is Charging Alec Baldwin Because She’s ‘A Big Republican’)

The producers of the film, “Rust,” had received complaints about risks to the safety of cast and crew, including accidental discharges and labor unrest. Six crew members reportedly walked off the set to protest the working conditions just hours before the fatal shooting.

Baldwin is scheduled to appear in court on May 3 and waived his right to appear at a preliminary hearing, ABC reported. He has repeatedly declared his innocence in the case, telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in a Dec. 2021 interview that he did not pull the trigger.