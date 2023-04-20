STUDY: Horny People More Open To Sex With Robots

Sexual arousal can increase people’s willingness to engage with sex robots, according to a study published in November in the Journal of Sex Research.

“Sexual arousal can increase our willingness to engage in risky or unconventional sexual behaviors,” the paper’s abstract reads. “However, researchers have yet to examine whether this effect extends to robots.” (RELATED: MARKS: From Political Bias To Outlandish Dares, Here’s Why Robots Cannot Replace Us)

The study, which bears the title “Hot for Robots! Sexual Arousal Increases Willingness to Have Sex with Robots,” claims that its “findings are important given the rise of sex robots and their potential influence on our intimate decisions and behaviors.” The study also found that men are more willing to engage sexually with robots than women are.

A sample of 321 adults over the age of 18 completed a two-part online survey measuring their inclination to have sex with, love, have an intimate relationship with or befriend with a robot and a human before and after watching a sexual video, the abstract notes.