‘They Have Video Of Our Face And Names’: College Conservative Describes ‘Riot’ At Transgender Debate Event

The president of the University of Pittsburgh College Republicans said Thursday that a Tuesday event to debate transgender issues was targeted by a “riot.”

“It was definitely maybe even more chaotic than it looked on video,” Dylan Mitchell told Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation. “They had a designated area they were permitted to protest because unlike them, we believe in the First Amendment right to freedom of speech, but they quickly left the area, decided it was better for them if they stormed and overtook the street where we were checking people in.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Completely Disgusting’: Piers Morgan Presses Dem Rep On Protecting Women’s Rights)

WATCH:

“As you can see in some videos right on the other side of the barricade where we are checking event guests in, where… volunteers were bravely standing, we had people throwing smoke bombs, hurling obscenities, making death threats,” Mitchell continued. “All with their faces covered. No arrests made, nobody kicked out of the university. So those very same students making death threats, trying to attack with explosive devices just on Tuesday are going to be our classmates tomorrow, and we have no idea who they are, but they have video of our face and names.”

The College Republicans held an event Tuesday where Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire debated BASEDPolitics co-founder Brad Polumbo on transgender issues. The university declared a “public safety emergency” after protestors at the event set off smoke bombs and stormed the event venue.

“The university was quick to denounce us,” Mitchell told Carlson. “Since this violence, we asked multiple times if they would denounce the violence that was done against us and people trying to shut down our right to speak and the university has had radio silence so far. No denouncement of the violence, no even admittal that there was violence when you can see from footage it was clearly a riot.”

Riley Gaines, a vocal critic of allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports, who was assaulted during an April 6 event at San Francisco State University hosted by Turning Point USA (TPUSA), spoke at a “Save Women’s Sports” event held by the University of Pittsburgh’s chapter of TPUSA March 27.

