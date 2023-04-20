‘Yellowstone’ And ‘Succession’ Stars Team Up For New Movie

SPOILER ALERT: Details in this article may divulge information about the shows discussed here that are not yet known by certain readers.

“Succession” star Brian Cox and “Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly are teaming up to lead a Paramount+ and Awesomeness film called “Little Wing,” according to a Wednesday press release from Paramount.

The movie will begin production in Oregon sometime in April, the press release reads. The story was inspired by a New Yorker article, also titled “Little Wing.” It follows the life of a young girl who, after dealing with the trauma of a broken home, involves herself in the world of pigeon racing.

Reilly, who portrays Beth Dutton in the hit cowboy drama “Yellowstone,” will take on the role of the girl’s mother, Maddie. Cox, who led the cast in hit HBO drama “Succession,” plays Jaan, a pigeon racer. Dean Israelite is directing a script from Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Gatins.

Both Reilly and Cox have recently wrapped on both of their shows. Reilly is on hold with the rest of the production and cast of “Yellowstone” as co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Coster allegedly battle it out over shooting schedules. (RELATED: Huge Stars Line Up For Roles In ‘Wind River’ Sequel)

Cox’s character of Logan Roy met an untimely demise during the final season of “Succession.” It’s great to see both of these superb British talents join forces on the silver screen! There is no news on when “Little Wing” will hit Paramount+, but we’ll let ya know when we do.