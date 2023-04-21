Alleged Sex Worker Arrested After Dad Of 5’s Mysterious Disappearance

An alleged sex worker was arrested Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the mysterious disappearance and death of Nathan Millard, a father of five from Georgia.

Tabbetha Barner, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of prostitution, according to WBRZ. Court documents related to the sudden disappearance and subsequent death of Millard suggested that Barner and another woman, Tiffany Guidry, were hired by the father hours before his death in February.

The two alleged prostitutes were also hired by accused drug dealer Derrick Perkins on the night Millard went missing, WBRZ reported. Perkins reportedly told law enforcement that Millard was sharing drugs with the two women and having sex with them prior to his death.

An autopsy of Millard, conducted after his body was found rolled in a carpet, showed that he died from a combination of alcohol and multiple drugs, WBRZ reported. It’s been alleged that after his death, Perkins and Guidry rolled his body in the carpeting and dumped him near Scenic Highway.

Guidry was arrested in March, but Barner managed to avoid being caught until Monday, according to WBRZ. (RELATED: Bodybuilder Allegedly Murdered Ex-Wife, Incinerated Her Body In Backyard)

Millard was first reported missing in February after he failed to show up to meet clients at a job site in Louisiana. His clients contacted local law enforcement, but it took until early March for his body to be located.