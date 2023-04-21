American Airlines Employee Dies In ‘Incident’ On Tarmac At Austin Airport, Authorities Say

An American Airlines employee died April 20 following an “incident” on the tarmac at a Texas airport, authorities say.

At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, an American Airlines employee was operating a ground service vehicle outside the terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) when the vehicle “struck a jet bridge,” Austin Police Department Corporal Destiny Silva said at a briefing, according to video posted by ABC News.

When police and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) reported to the scene, they found the unnamed adult male employee with “obvious signs of trauma” to his body, Silva continued. Though police did not detail what type of trauma the victim suffered, Silva confirmed he “succumbed to his injuries.” (RELATED: ‘Ingested’: Ground Crew Employee Dies In Montgomery Airport Accident)

“We can confirm that Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to an incident with an American Airline employee on the apron by Gate 24 at AUS earlier this afternoon,” Austin airport spokesperson Bailey Grimmett wrote in an email to CNN.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced via Twitter that ATCEMS had pronounced the employee dead at the scene. “There are no significant impacts to AUS airport operations at this time,” airport personnel reported, adding that staff were working closely with American Airlines and emergency personnel responding to the incident.

Austin Police Department’s vehicular homicide unit is investigating the incident as an “accidental death,” Silva said.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS),” the airline said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”