‘Believe It Now’: Kayleigh McEnany Says Hunter Biden Laptop Letter Proves ‘Deep State’ Is Real

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that the 2020 letter from former intelligence officials regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop proved that the “deep state” was “real.”

“If you’re a Democrat, guess who your campaign surrogates are? They’re not like people you pedal in the media, they’re not influencers, although you get those too if you’re a TikTok star in [the] Biden administration. Your campaign surrogates are intelligence officials,” McEnany said on “Outnumbered.” “That’s what we learned, that [Antony] Blinken, the guy that goes on to become secretary of state, is organizing a letter of former intel officials.”

“So if you have a D behind your name, Democrat, you get this high-profile, highly-connected group of people in Washington, former officials, current officials who will band together, write a letter on your behalf, you got guys like Brennan, Panetta, Clapper, the media will fully buy into the letter and social media will ban anyone that says otherwise or questions it,” McEnany continued. (RELATED: ‘This Is Not A Conspiracy Theory’: Rep. Nancy Mace Teases ‘Astronomical’ Findings In Biden Family Probe)

Dozens of former intelligence officials signed an October 2020 letter published by Politico that claimed a bombshell New York Post report about emails from a laptop supposedly abandoned by Hunter Biden “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

WATCH:

Twitter locked multiple accounts, including the New York Post’s and the personal account of McEnany, for sharing the Oct, 14, 2020 report, citing a “hacked materials” policy. Documents released to journalist Michael Shellenberger by Elon Musk show that the FBI contacted Twitter about the potential for leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post’s report.

“If you’re a Republican, you don’t not get that treatment, you get a fake dossier made, you get FISA surveillance authorization and safeguards circumvented and get people spying on your campaign spied on and you get the media buying hook, line and sinker,” McEnany continued. “If you didn’t believe there was a deep state, believe it now after this story came out. It’s not just a term pedaled in the deep, dark holes of the internet. It’s real.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Hunter Biden by the Department of Justice.

“You know who was blinded? Voters, because voters voted for Biden not knowing this information,” Fox News host Julie Banderas said. “Our current secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is responsible for possibly burying something that could be considered election tampering because there are a large swath of Democrats in the country that have said in polls, a large percentage of Democrats, that they would have voted differently had they known this.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.