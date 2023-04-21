‘I Was Immediately Affirmed’: Detransitioner Says He Was Told He’s A Woman On First Visit With Therapist

Detransitioner Abel Garcia shared his story at the Texas State Capitol on Thursday.

Garcia claimed that he transitioned while living in California and that his therapist accepted him as a trans on their first meeting.

“I was immediately affirmed as a transgender woman. When I asked why I was affirmed real quick, she said it was because I was a woman and she did not want to gate-keep me,” Garcia said. (RELATED: Female Masking And Detransitioning With Oli London)

He explained that his father eventually learned about his gender confusion, which then spurred him to take him on a trip to Mexico to visit a prostitute, an experience Garcia said left him traumatized.

Today at The Texas Capitol, @OfficialAbelG speaks on his unique detrans experience. It is important to remember that although it’s mostly young girls caught up in this ideology, there are many men who’s lives have been overturned by the cult. pic.twitter.com/XDch8WZBfv — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) April 20, 2023

“I eventually learned that was trauma that made me want to get away from my body,” he said. “I eventually started hormones and socially transitioned, and less than a year after doing all that I was approved for surgery. Both top and bottom surgery”

Garcia then said that when he became interested in detransitioning, he visited several other therapists who discouraged him from detransitioning due to the “unknown” effects of going through with the practice.

“They brought up concern about detransitioning but not tansitioning,” Garcia said.

He claimed that a third therapist helped him on the journey toward detransitioning, but that the state of California wasn’t particularly helpful in helping him reverse his multiple surgeries.

“Eventually they did cover it. This has not been an easy road,” Garcia testified.

A Rally for Reality, hosted by the Partners for Ethical Care and scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday on the Texas Capitol steps, seeks to raise awareness about the effects of gender transition on children. Partners for Ethical Care claims that no child is born in the wrong body, and seeks to ban sex-change procedures for minors care nationwide.

“These medical experiments cause irreversible damage to their bodies and make them lifelong medical patients,” Partners for Ethical Care’s website reads.