Grown Man Identifying As ‘Trans’ Exposed Genitalia To Four Freshmen Girls, School Did Nothing, Lawyers Allege

A Wisconsin school district allegedly failed to address parental complaints after an adult man, identifying as a woman, exposed his genitalia to four freshmen girls in a high school locker room, according to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL).

After a swim unit in a March physical education class, four freshmen girls were showering in the locker room when an 18-year-old male student allegedly entered the changing area, announced he was transgender and then fully undressed in front of the students, according to WILL. Despite being notified of the “alleged sexual harassment,” Sun Prairie Area School District allegedly failed to address student and parental concerns regarding the incident. (RELATED: Biden Admin Releases Guidance Preventing ‘Categorical’ Bans On Trans Athletes)

“School districts need to think through what loosening boundaries for single-sex spaces could mean for girls,” Libby Sobic, WILL Director of Education Policy, said in a press release. “Parents are understandably concerned about whether school districts—like the Sun Prairie Area School District—are doing everything required to protect girls in bathrooms and locker rooms. WILL is calling on the district to act promptly to restore a sense of safety and privacy in its schools.”

The freshman girls knew the male and that he identified as a woman, WILL stated in a letter to the district. The male student had not participated in the swim class with the girls but was in the locker room when they returned from class.

The 18-year-old allegedly approached the girls and announced “I’m trans, by the way,” before undressing and showering next to them, according to the WILL letter. The male originally faced the wall to undress before allegedly turning and exposing his genitalia to the girls.

More than a month after the incident, the district allegedly emailed one parent the “restroom and locker room accessibility guidance,” which stated students can use sex-segregated areas on the basis of gender identity if they respect the privacy of others, WILL stated in the letter.

“It is quite telling that, according to the guidance document, if biological girls desire more privacy, it is the girls who must leave and use a separate bathroom or locker room,” the letter stated. “This is precisely backwards.”

🚨BREAKING: 18 year old biological male, who identified as “trans,” entered the @sunprairiek12 high school locker room and SHOWERED NAKED next to FOUR FRESHMAN GIRLS. The biological male EXPOSED HIS MALE GENITALIA to the shocked and horrified 14 year old girls. The district:… https://t.co/6I9l0Mo0CB — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 21, 2023

The principal of the high school then allegedly emailed the parent apologizing for the incident saying it “should not have happened,” according to WILL. It is unclear when the district’s “restroom and locker room accessibility guidance” was drafted or went into effect as it differs from the school’s 2022-2023 handbook, WILL stated.

“Under federal law, the incident should have been reported to the Title IX coordinator, who should have then contacted the girls, offered supportive measures, and provided them an opportunity to file a complaint,” the letter stated.

Sun Prairie Area School District addressed the WILL letter and media reports in an email to its community on Friday, a spokeswoman for the district told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Due to laws protecting student privacy, we cannot comment on the details of the incident that is the subject of the article,” the school district wrote in the email, obtained by the DCNF. “However, we can share that the article provides neither an accurate nor complete account of the events that occurred. We also want you to know that the District had previously addressed this incident when it was brought to our attention. Steps have been taken to ensure that it does not recur.”

This article has been updated with comment from Sun Prairie Area School District.

