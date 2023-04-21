Instagram Model Daliesha Key Exposes DNA Tests, Claims Lil Baby Is The Father

Instagram model Daliesha Key posted a copy of DNA reports that allegedly show Lil Baby is the father of her young son, Daily Loud reported.

Key unveiled the apparent DNA test on social media, including Lil Baby’s real name, Dominique Jones, which appeared at the top of the document, according to Daily Loud. The paperwork allegedly shows the famous artist is a match for paternity, which Key has been claiming since the birth of her child.

Popular Instagram model Daliesha Key shows DNA test proving Lil Baby is the father of her child 😳📝 pic.twitter.com/fDruL72goe — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 21, 2023

The document is posted in Spanish, but the names and numbers are listed for the world to see. Key continued to support her claim by sharing photographs of her son on her Instagram feed alongside a bold message. “For all the haters and everyone who was trying to silence me, the truth out now🧬,” she wrote in the caption.

Lil Baby is one of the most recognizable rappers in the industry and is showing no signs of slowing down. The artist has two sons with two different women, not including Key and her child, according to The Sun. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Reveals That Woody Harrelson May Be His Half-Brother)

His two boys, Jason and Loyal, are frequently featured in his social media posts. Lil Baby dotes on the boys, often adorning them with oversized, luxurious diamond jewelry, and taking them along with him to red carpet events. The famous rapper seems to be an active parent in the lives of his first two children, but has not yet released a public comment or response to the claims that Key’s child is his.