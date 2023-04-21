Martin Lawrence Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Famous actor and comedian Martin Lawrence was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The 58-year-old was surrounded by his loved ones and celebrated by a number of guest speakers that raved about his success and his numerous accolades after devoting decades to the world of entertainment. Steve Harvey took to the podium and spoke about Lawrence’s achievements. “If this dude don’t have a star, they need to take all of them up off the ground,” Harvey said.

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence accepts a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a range of guest speakers including Steve Harvey. pic.twitter.com/rVNBa80IWo — The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2023

The celebration of his legacy was an emotional experience for Lawrence. “I’ve been crying all week,” he said, according to NBC News. “So, you know, I figured if I had my glasses on today then maybe y’all won’t see the tears. But they’re most definitely tears of joy.”

Big names who gathered to celebrate Lawrence included Tichina Arnold, who starred as Pam in the sitcom “Martin,” Lynn Whitfield, who starred alongside him in “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” and fellow comedian Tracy Morgan.

“In my generation, when you say Martin, you don’t have to say his last name,” Morgan said during his speech, according to NBC News.

“Everybody knows who you talking about. My parents had Red Foxx and Sanford and Son, we had Martin Lawrence and the Martin Show,” he said.

Lawrence’s earliest roles included playing Maurice Warfield on “What’s Happening Now!!’” His brief guest appearance on the show led to opportunities in stand-up comedy and he quickly gained widespread popularity after hosting HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” in the 1990s, the outlet noted.

Lawrence went on to star in his own sitcom, “Martin,” which debuted in 1992, then took a leading role in the iconic movie “Bad Boys” alongside Will Smith.

Martin Lawrence finally got a star in Hollywood. Legend. 💐👑 pic.twitter.com/7mgPUSel3z — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 21, 2023

The famous actor thanked his fans and offered some words of wisdom to the crowd that had gathered to share in his special moment. (RELATED: Courteney Cox Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame)

“If I can pass one thing on to those coming after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace and humility,” Lawrence said, “and ride it til the wheels fall off.”

Lawrence will appear in the fourth “Bad Boys” installment, according to NBC News.