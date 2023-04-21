Former CIA Official Admits He Signed Onto Letter Dismissing Hunter Biden Laptop Because He Wanted Biden To Beat Trump

A former CIA official who signed onto a letter discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop on Thursday admitted he did so because he wanted President Joe Biden to beat former President Donald Trump.

The New York Post reported on Oct. 14, 2020 about Hunter Biden’s laptop and was immediately censored by Twitter. Five days later, a letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials, including Former Deputy Director of the CIA Michael Morrell publicly discredited the story as having “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Morrell told the Judiciary Committee that he signed onto the letter to see Biden win.

“There were two intents. One intent was to share our concern with the American people that the Russians were playing on this issue; and, two, it was [to] help Vice President Biden,” Morrell testified.

“You wanted to help the Vice President? Why?” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan asked.

“Because I wanted him to win the election,” Morrell testified. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Tim Burchett Says He Suspects There Will Be Moves To Impeach Biden)

Morrell also testified that current Secretary of State Antony Blinken who was then a senior adviser for Biden had reached out to him and “triggered” the letter’s creation.

“But, prior to [Secretary Blinken’s] call, you – you did not have any intent to write this statement?” the committee asked Morrell.

“I did not,” Morrell testified, adding Blinken’s call instigated it.