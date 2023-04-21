‘This Is Not A Conspiracy Theory’: Rep. Nancy Mace Teases ‘Astronomical’ Findings In Biden Family Probe

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Friday that the House Oversight Committee’s probe into the Biden family’s financial dealings had “astronomical” findings that were “real.”

“We found more Biden family members involved, more shell companies, the sources of funds unknown, where they’re going unknown, and why they were paid for,” Mace told Fox News host Bill Hemmer. “And the numbers are astronomical. It’s crazy. I’m very much a centrist. I’m right or left of center depending on the issue, and I have seen this with my own eyes. This is not a conspiracy theory. This is real.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Insanity’: Nancy Mace Reacts After Reviewing Biden Family’s Business Dealings)

WATCH:

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said in a statement released by the House Oversight Committee Monday that investigators identified six more members of the Biden family involved in what he called “shady” transactions reportedly tied to Hunter Biden, whose abandoned laptop was the subject of an October 2020 report by the New York Post that was censored by social media companies in the weeks before the 2020 election.

Documents from the laptop were previously authenticated by the Daily Caller News Foundation in October 2020, while the Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022.

Mace also praised a whistleblower from the Internal Revenue Service who came forward Wednesday alleging that they had information contradicting sworn congressional testimony by a “senior political appointee” regarding the Hunter Biden investigation.

“This whistleblower is putting everything on the line to provide the American people with this information. It should be investigated to the fullest extent of the law,” Mace told Hemmer. “When the left says that no one is above the law, the American people deserve the right to have them put their money where their mouth is. Whether it’s the current or former president or their family, this should be investigated.”

