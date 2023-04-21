NFL Suspends Several Players For Violating League’s Gambling Policy

Wow!

The NFL has suspended five players — four of them members of the Detroit Lions — for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to a Friday report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Detroit wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were each hit with six-game suspensions, while wideout Quintez Cephus and defensive back C.J. Moore received indefinite suspensions, according to Rapoport.

Shaka Toney, a pass rusher for the Washington Commanders, has also been suspended indefinitely, per Rapoport.

The Detroit Lions announced that both Cephus and Moore have been released.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Lions general manager Brad Holmes in an official team statement. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately.” (RELATED: REPORT: Green Bay Packers And New York Jets ‘Haven’t Had A Lot Of Conversations’ About Aaron Rodgers)

“We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

From @NFLNetwork: On the major gambling suspensions this morning — those suspended at least a year were found to have gambling on NFL games. Those suspended six games placed bets on college games but from their facility. pic.twitter.com/dzHWZst5Yz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

Just an absolute unreal story out of the NFL.