Editorial

NFL Suspends Several Players For Violating League’s Gambling Policy

BLOG
Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Wow!

The NFL has suspended five players — four of them members of the Detroit Lions — for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to a Friday report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Detroit wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were each hit with six-game suspensions, while wideout Quintez Cephus and defensive back C.J. Moore received indefinite suspensions, according to Rapoport.

Shaka Toney, a pass rusher for the Washington Commanders, has also been suspended indefinitely, per Rapoport.

The Detroit Lions announced that both Cephus and Moore have been released.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Lions general manager Brad Holmes in an official team statement. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately.” (RELATED: REPORT: Green Bay Packers And New York Jets ‘Haven’t Had A Lot Of Conversations’ About Aaron Rodgers)

“We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Just an absolute unreal story out of the NFL.