Injured Volleyball Player Takes Stand Against Transgender Athletes On Women’s Teams After Suffering Concussion

A North Carolina high school volleyball player asked the state legislature Wednesday to pass a bill banning men from competing in women’s sports after she suffered multiple injuries during a game in September, according to video of the athlete’s speech.

Hiwassee Dam High School senior Payton McNabb spoke at a North Carolina state legislature hearing Wednesday, WLOS reported. She said she still has impaired version, partial paralysis on the right side of her body, unremitting headaches, anxiety and depression after a transgender athlete allegedly hit a volleyball directly into her face.

Watch the clip of Payton McNabb getting spiked in the face by a male competing with the women. Then watch her testimony she gave today for the first time publicly. I was honored to stand alongside her in NC to continue the fight to protect women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/mvJmwprkaX — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 20, 2023

“Due to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association policy allowing biological males to compete against biological females, my life has forever been changed,” McNabb said at the hearing.

“I was unable to play the rest of my last volleyball season, and although I’m currently playing softball, I’m not able to perform as well as I know I have in the past because of the injury,” she told the state legislature. (RELATED: Newsmax Host Carl Higbie Absolutely Shreds Biden Admin Over Destruction Of Women’s Rights)

“I’m not here for me because I know that my time playing is coming to an end,” McNabb added. “I’m here for every biological female athlete behind me: My little sister, my cousins, my teammates.”

McNabb said biological females competing against biological males is dangerous, and argued she won’t be the last female athlete affected by an injury from a man if legislation does not pass. The student athlete was speaking in reference to North Carolina’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, according to WLOS.