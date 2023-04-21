‘Just So Old’: Democrats Reveal Why They Don’t Want Biden To Run Again

Just under half of Democrats want President Joe Biden to run for a second term in 2024, with many citing his age as their main reason for not backing him, according to The Associated Press.

Among Democrats, Biden garnered 47% support for a reelection bid and a 78% approval rating, according to a Friday AP/NORC poll. While most of these voters said they would probably vote for him if he becomes the nominee, Biden is drawing concerns from Democrats for being the oldest president in history — he would be 86 years old by the end of his second term.

“My problem with him running in 2024 is that he’s just so old,” Jenipher Lagana, one of the polled Democrats from California, told the AP. “I would love to see somebody younger, like Buttigieg or Newsom be able to get in there and handle things maybe a little differently just because they’re a younger person.”

Another Democrat, Donna Stewart from New York, voiced similar concerns. (RELATED: REPORT: Biden Prepares To Announce Reelection Bid In Coming Week)

“I voted for him. I like him as a person. I like him as a leader for the country,” she told the AP. “However, I just feel that he’s still lacking the up-to-date knowledge of what needs to be done.”

Younger Democrats were less enthused about wanting the president to run again, with only 25% agreeing to “definitely” support a second Biden administration in 2024 among those under 45 years old, the poll indicates. However, the majority of younger Democrats would likely still vote for him if he were the nominee.

“It’s really hard to support somebody who is such a career politician, who has a vested interest in maintaining the status quo when the status quo doesn’t work for me,” 20 year old Otis Phillips from Washington told the AP. “I don’t like maintaining the status quo. And so I want things to change, and I don’t think Biden’s how we’re going to get that in the next four years.”

Shakeen Magee, a 45-year-old Democrat who lives in Georgia, told the AP that the sole reason she is opposed to Biden running in 2024 is his age.

To be clear, as the President has said repeatedly, he plans to run in 2024. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) June 13, 2022

The poll comes as Biden is reportedly gearing up to announce his reelection bid next Tuesday, which he has already pushed back several times. The president is expected to declare his second term aspirations via a campaign video on the same day that he announced his run for president in 2019, according to the AP.

Biden and his political team are meeting with donors in Washington, D.C. next week to bolster support surrounding the president’s possible announcement, the AP reported.

If Biden enters the race, he will join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and self-help author Marianne Williamson, who also ran against the president in the 2020 primaries but withdrew due to a lack of support.

The AP/NORC poll surveyed 1,230 adults from April 13 to April 17, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9%.

