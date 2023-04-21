Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid And James Harden Both Hit Brooklyn Nets Players In The Groin During 102-97 Game 3 Win

Wow … what a chippy game.

Both Philadelphia 76ers superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden got themselves into trouble Thursday night during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference 1st Round playoff series, but despite that, the Sixers now hold a 3-0 advantage and are on the verge of advancing to the next round off a sweep after getting the 102-97 win.

During the first quarter of the contest, Sixers center Joel Embiid kicked Nets center Nic Claxton in the groin, doing so after Claxton took a step over him as he was lying on the ground. The knock sent Claxton to the ground.

Embiid managed to avoid an ejection, however he was given a flagrant foul 1 for the hit. Claxton also landed a foul, being issued a technical for stepping over the MVP favorite.

Embiid kicks Claxton after he stares him down and steps over him 😳pic.twitter.com/ZWlu0CBsYH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 20, 2023

Later in the first quarter, things escalated further when Claxton pushed Embiid over with a push to the back while going for a rebound. After the play, Embiid left the game and went back to the locker room, but ended up making a return in the middle of the second quarter.

Fast forward to the third quarter and that’s when Sixers star shooting guard James Harden got involved. While driving against Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale, Harden ended up leaving him hunched over on the floor. When the replay was shown, Harden was seen low blowing O’Neale, which referees issued a flagrant 2 foul and automatic ejection for.

James Harden ejected for this “excessive and unnecessary” flagrant 2 foul 😦pic.twitter.com/TCYEV4p9ST — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) April 21, 2023

Not the best timing from Joel Embiid and James Harden with all of the Draymond Green stuff going on, but at the same time… (RELATED: Dirk Nowitzki Told NBA To Keep His MVP Trophy After He Was Utterly Embarrassed By Mavs’ 2007 1st Round Playoff Exit)

This is so Philly. So, so Philly.