Pro-Abortion Professor Screeches, Resists Arrest After Allegedly Trying To Knock Down Pro-Life Display

A University at Albany sociology professor was apparently arrested for allegedly knocking down a pro-life display on campus, according to video shared by Created Equal.

The apparent arrest occurred on April 19, according to Mark Harrington of Created Equal, after Prof. Renee Overdyke allegedly shut down a large LED screen with a pro-life display from the pro-life group. (RELATED: ‘Unfit To Lead’: Pro-Life Groups Blast Trump For Saying Abortion Should Be Left To The States)

Students shouted “fuck the police!” and “Free Renee” as officers struggled to detain the professor. “She’s a fucking professor,” students shouted, according to the video.

Professor arrested for shutting down pro-life event. On April 19, U. of Albany sociology professor, Renee Overdyke, was arrested for shutting down our large LED screen and then resisting arrest. Her swift apprehension by police permitted Created Equal to resume the broadcast of… pic.twitter.com/SCePpybjjk — Mark Harrington (@mharringtonlive) April 21, 2023

As the police lifted the woman from the ground, she let out several loud, long screams. Students cheered as police led her away as she resisted, the video showed.

“Hundreds of students were exposed to the reality of abortion using the group’s new college outreach LED screen,” the pro life group said in a statement, LifeNews reported. “Hence, dozens of students changed their positions on abortion during our tour. But our opposition was also fierce.”

The University at Albany did not immediately respond to the Daily Callers’ request for comment.

University at Albany students demanded free abortion pills and cross-sex hormones during a Student Association Senate meeting in April, after protesters prevented conservative commentator Ian Haworth from speaking on campus.

The Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) at the University at Albany issued a statement following the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center affirming “the right for women and all people with the capacity to become pregnant to have access to safe and legal abortions.”