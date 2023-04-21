Elon Musk Destroys Canadian News Outlet With One Tweet

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) said they’re “less than 70% government-funded,” at the same time Twitter owner Elon Musk placed government funding labels on media entities.

Musk took the CBC’s words quite literally and changed their bio to read “69% government-funded media.” He just destroyed the entire nation of Canada with a few clicks. It’s amazing.

