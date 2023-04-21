REPORT: Florida Judge Orders Arrest Of Former NFL Star Antonio Brown

A Miami-Dade County judge has ordered the arrest of former NFL star Antonio Brown over his allegedly unpaid child support, TMZ reports.

The order was issued April 14 after Brown allegedly avoided making the required payments to his ex and the mother of his daughter, Wiltrice Jackson, the outlet reported Friday. Brown may be released if he pays $30,000 in child support, TMZ continued, citing court documents.

Update: A judge has ordered the police to arrest the former NFL WR Antonio Brown over unpaid child support, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/ppmvZzAH6x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2023

Brown and Jackson were together while the former player was on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and have had disputes in the past, Sports Illustrated reported. Jackson accused Brown in 2019 of shoving her during a domestic fight, according to the outlet, but she did not file any charges. (RELATED: NFL Suspends Several Players For Violating League’s Gambling Policy)

Brown has had warrants out for his arrest previously, most recently in 2022 over an alleged domestic battery incident; however, that warrant was eventually dropped due to the victim reneging on her statement, according to TMZ. He has also had drama on the field, notably when he stormed off the field during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown has not played in the NFL since the 2021 season, though he recently purchased a stake in an Arena Football League team called the Albany Empire, according to Sports Illustrated. He reportedly got into an altercation with security at a recent game, and they attempted to take him off the premises.