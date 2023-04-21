Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Family Over A Ball In Florida

Law enforcement officials arrested the suspect accused of shooting a family in North Carolina after a basketball rolled into his yard, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Robert Louis Singletary, 24, in Florida after he fled North Carolina following a shooting that left a father critically wounded and a 6-year-old girl injured Tuesday after a bullet struck her cheek, according to the Associated Press (AP). Singletary turned himself in to authorities in Tampa after Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill announced a partnership with the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force to search for the shooting suspect, CBS News reported.

BREAKING: The man turned himself in on Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/hZSYyqWizS — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) April 20, 2023



Singletary is accused of opening fire on a neighborhood after a basketball rolled into his yard. William White was reportedly critically injured after trying to protect his 6-year-old daughter Kinsley, who suffered a bullet wound to her cheek. White was listed in serious condition Thursday night, according to CBS News. The child’s mother, Ashley Hildebrand, was also grazed by a bullet in the shooting, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Shooting Two Cheerleaders After One Mistakenly Opened His Car Door)

“I want to say to the people of Gaston County — this sort of violence will not stand,” Zill said, according to the outlet.

Singletary is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bail on a fugitive warrant and is scheduled to appear in court April 21, according to AP.