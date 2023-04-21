Person Appears To Get Caught In Waterspout Making Landfall On Hollywood Beach

A video shows a beachgoer appearing to get caught in a waterspout, which was making landfall in Florida.

The video showed the waterspout on Hollywood Beach dissipating as it was coming onto land, but not before temporarily trapping a person, appearing to make them fall.

🚨#UPDATE: Closer look of the video shows someone was actually inside the waterspout / weak tornado as it made landfall making them fall pic.twitter.com/pTN3Vu133x — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 21, 2023

A tornado warning was issued in Broward County by the National Weather Service in Miami-South Florida (NWS) on Friday morning. The waterspout moved onto the shore around 12:45 p.m. and dissipated only a few yards inland, according to the NWS.

“Additional waterspouts may be possible today as the atmosphere remains conducive,” the NWS said on Twitter.

4/21 at 1pm – Here is a brief look at the science behind Waterspouts via this infographic. If you spot a Waterspout while boating on the water or on the beach, always seek shelter and maintain a safe distance until it is safe to do so. https://t.co/P3JqXMYDws pic.twitter.com/mIaLIckCMb — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 21, 2023

“I’ve never seen that,” one witness told NBC, “I’ve been coming here since 1986. I’ve never seen that in my entire life.”

“That was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it, started way out in the ocean. And it’s coming in, coming in and coming in,” witness Laurie Mensing, who is visiting from Minnesota, told NBC. “When it got up to the sand, then the sand started going. Everything was fine. It was pretty cool.”

No injuries or damages have been reported as of Friday afternoon, according to the Miami Herald.