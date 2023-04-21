Video Shows Aftermath Of Massive Explosion After Fuel Tanker Truck Crash In Connecticut

A massive fuel tanker truck explosion shut down the Gold Star Bridge between New London and Groton in Connecticut on April 21.

The fiery incident led to the death of the driver and caused at least two other injuries, according to WTNH. The truck rolled over on the bridge, igniting in flames and police reported that it caused a fire in the buildings below the explosion. The explosion closed both northbound and southbound lanes on I-95. (RELATED: Clinging To A Bridge: Truck Driver’s Wild Crash Sounds Like Something Out Of A Movie)

🚨#BREAKING: Massive Explosion as Fuel Tanker Truck Crashes and Ignites on Golden Star Bridge 📌#NewLondon | #Connecticut Currently multiple emergency crews are on the scene at a significant accident that occurred on the Golden Star Bridge, between New London and Groton,… pic.twitter.com/dW4VVRrV8P — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 21, 2023

Footage of the incident showed the truck in massive flames. Dense traffic from the area is expected to impact most of the southern region of Eastern Connecticut, Fox 3 Now reported.

The truck was reportedly carrying home heating fuel, and caused several brush fires but not structural fires, according to Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick, WFSB reported. He also said that structural engineers need to evaluate the road to determine whether or not it is usable.

Salvation Army’s New London team is responding to the fire, and the Emergency Disaster Services are also serving food and hydration to the fire and rescue crews, Fox 3 reported.

The two people that were injured were in a car that was affected by the rollover. They have been taken to the hospital, according to WTNH.

Northbound lanes of I-95 have reopened while the southbound lanes remain closed.