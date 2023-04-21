Video Shows Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Bobcat Stuck In Car Grille

Recently released footage shows sheriff’s deputies in Wisconsin rescuing a bobcat from the grille of a parked Toyota sedan.

“This is a first,” Sheriff Mike Lukas posted on Facebook. “Dispatch gets a caller stating, ‘I have a bobcat in my car.’ You can only imagine what everyone was thinking at the time, so when they dispatched over the radio numerous deputies were curious.” (RELATED: Animal Rights Activists Push For Cancellation Of Feral Cat Hunting Contest For Kids)

Lukas went on to say that three deputies, with last names Selvey, Stanton, and Ashbeck, responded and investigated.

See the moment Wisconsin deputies found a bobcat in a car grille – and in one motion whipped it out and threw it in the bed of a truck so they could return it to the wild.

“You can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle,” Lukas wrote on Facebook. Lukas said the deputies called Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman for reinforcements. Lockman removed the bobcat from the sedan and threw it into his truck, from where he returned the animal to the wild.

“All in a day’s work at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR,” Lukas wrote.

It’s unclear how the bobcat ended up inside the grille, or how long it had been there before the deputies arrived.