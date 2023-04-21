Zoomers Are Taking Goats To Prom

This year’s hottest prom trend includes live goats, and high schoolers are renting theirs in advance in hopes of being the greatest of all time.

Trending on Tik Tok, it seems high schoolers can’t wait to get their hands on some horns and hooves for their prom night pictures. Zoomers on social media are renting out goats to use in their “greatest of all time” prom photoshoots, according to Insider.

If you’ve never herd of goat rentals, well, now you have. Atlanta-based goat rental company, Get Your Goat Rentals, normally, rents goats for the purpose of grazing overgrown fields. But it turns out they are also being used as models, and are helping make this new trend a reality.

“Our goats will chew through your unwanted vegetation in no time. A herdsman will come by your location daily to check the fence, water the herd, put out mineral for the goats, and assess progress. When the job is complete, we’ll load up the goats and the fence, leaving you with a much-improved property,” reads the “Get Your Goat” rentals Website.

The goat-renting company saw an opportunity to expand its business in February, according to Insider. Get Your Goat Rentals reported its first prom-rental back in March and expects to have over 100 prom-related rentals by the end of the year.

The company owns over 100 goats for customers to choose from. Here you can see Patty the goat posed with user, nacree1, alongside a Lamborghini.