‘Why Doesn’t Anybody Talk About That?’: Bill Maher Says Most Shootings Are ‘Young Black Men’ Killing Each Other

Comedian and HBO Host Bill Maher discussed the perpetrators and victims of inner city crime and potential solutions during a panel on his late night show Friday.

Maher talked about crime with Brown University economist Glenn Loury and international relations scholar Daniel Bessner in the context of Chicago electing a soft-on-crime mayor and shoplifting in New York City. (RELATED: Bill Maher Warns Republicans Will ‘Try To Arrest’ Biden When He Leaves Office)

“Like Chicago: Most of the shootings are young black men killing other young black men. Is that not correct?” [Yeah] “Much more than what the cops do. Why doesn’t anyone talk about that? Why aren’t there 100 giant black celebrities saying ‘What are you doing to yourselves?” pic.twitter.com/iMEGxpwm9X — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 22, 2023

“It seems like crime is kind of out of control, I was reading that in New York, a third of all the shoplifting cases are by 327 people in a city of 8 million, because they keep getting returned to the streets, which has to be terrible for the morale of the cops, that they keep arresting people and the same people. It’s groundhog day for them, I mean I know we have problems with the cops. I’ve certainly not been shy talking about them on this show, but I don’t understand how we’re going to get this situation under control unless they feel like what they do has some meaning as opposed to just a turnstile,” Maher said.

Loury, a black Chicago native and longtime commentator on racial issues, advocated for tougher prosecution and enabling cops to do their jobs. Bessner disagreed and said redistribution would be needed to reduce incarceration rates without condoning individual criminal behavior.

“Like Chicago: Most of the shootings are young black men killing other young black men. Is that not correct?,” Maher responded. “Much more than what the cops do. Why doesn’t anybody talk about that? I mean, why aren’t there, you know, 100 giant black celebrities who would have the respect of those people saying ‘What are you doing to yourselves? Why are you killing each other?'”

Loury agreed with Maher, saying “it’s no way to live, this dishonors our community, come on, we’re better than this.”

“Right!,” Maher interrupted. “I feel like it’s never addressed,” he continued.

Bessner advocated for material wealth distribution to address the problem and criticized the media for refusing to talk about it. Maher challenged his belief that giving people more money would reduce crime and pointed to the money America has spent on welfare designed to fight poverty.

Bessner went on to criticize capitalism and the negative individual behavior he attributes to it. Loury called Bessner’s claims “speculative” and said reducing crime would be needed for voters to support Bessner’s reforms to capitalism.

Loury encouraged Chicago’s next mayor Brandon Johnson to come out against criminal behavior and support the city’s police officers.