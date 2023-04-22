GOP Senate Candidate Calls For Reparations For White Descendants Of Union Soldiers That Fought In The Civil War

Republican Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said that the country should consider paying reparations to the descendants of white Union Soldiers that fought in the Civil War.

Moreno, who immigrated from Colombia, ran a series of successful car dealerships and aspires to face Sherrod Brown in the 2024 Ohio Senate race. Moreno previously ran in the 2022 GOP Ohio Senate primary in which he endorsed former President Trump’s claim that the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election was stolen. (RELATED: Republican Businessman Files Paperwork To Run For Senate Against Ohio Dem)

In a Tuesday speech announcing his campaign, Moreno said that the country “stands on the shoulders” of its founding fathers and praised them for successfully winning the Revolutionary War.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants, don’t we?” Moreno asked, “We stand on the shoulders of people like John Adams and James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and George Washington. This group of people that took on the largest empire in history and said ‘no we will not stand for this.’ And we won.

Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno proposes reparations for white people: “You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?” pic.twitter.com/50wsfmWYdV — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 21, 2023

He then said that these “same people” — immediately clarifying that he meant white people — achieved an unprecedented feat in world history by fighting to free black people from slavery.

“That same group of people later, white people, died to free black people. It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not taught a lot in schools much is it?” Moreno said.

Moreno dismissed any allegation that America is a racist country, and that the actions of northern whites to help free blacks have never been done before. He then went on to say that the descendants of white northern Union Soldiers might deserve reparations.

“They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country,” he continued. “You name a country that did that: that freed slaves, died to do that. You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?”