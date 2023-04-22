Utah Lawmaker’s Home Apparently Vandalized Due To Support For Child Sex-Change Ban

A Utah state lawmaker’s home was allegedly vandalized on the night of April 21.

The alleged vandals apparently used red spray paint and wrote on Sen. Mike Kennedy‘s (R-Alpine) garage door, according to KSL News Radio. They left behind the phrases “These trannies bash back” and “fash,” which is likely short for “fascist.” (RELATED: Utah Bans Hormone Therapy And Gender Surgeries For Minors)

In January, Sen. Kennedy sponsored legislation that would ban sex-changes and puberty blockers for minors, and it was signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox at the end of the month.

The legislation received criticism from lawmakers, LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Utah, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, as reported by St. George News.

Both conservatives and LGBTQ rights activists have also condemned the alleged vandalism, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

In a statement to the Lehi Free Press Sen. Kennedy said:

“To those who seek to use violence, vandalism, and intimidation to deter me from standing up for what is right, let me be clear: you will not succeed. The recent vandalism to my home was not just an attack on me but on the very principles our state stands for. I will not be intimidated by your cowardly actions. I will not back down from fighting for what is right and just.

Your attempt to threaten and silence me will only make me louder. I am more determined than ever to work with the good people of Utah toward a better future for our state. We will not let fear and violence control our destiny.

As Utahns, we will always stand up and push back against radicals who seek to push their agenda in our state. I am determined to make our state a better place for all, especially our children, and I won’t back down.”

An image shared by Lehi Free Press shows a group of people cleaning the paint off of the garage.