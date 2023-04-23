‘Incitement Of Violence’: Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Regulating Conservative News

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for regulating Fox News and other news organizations in a Sunday interview with MSNBC host Jen Psaki.

Psaki asked Ocasio-Cortez for her thoughts on Fox News’ settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million minutes before a defamation trial was set to begin. (RELATED: CNN Host Spars With AOC After She Suggests Biden Admin Should Ignore Court Decision)

“We have very real issues with what is permissible on air and we saw that with January 6th and we saw that in the lead up to January 6th. And how we navigate questions not just of freedom of speech but also accountability for incitement of violence. These are, this is the line that we have to really explore through law as well,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.

“Do you think media organizations or social media platforms should be accountable for the role, for being platforms for incitement?,” Psaki interjected. Ocasio-Cortez responded by singling out Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

“I believe that when it comes to broadcast television like Fox News, these are subject to federal law, federal regulation in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn’t. And when you look at what Tucker Carlson and what some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence, very clearly incitement of violence,” she said.

Psaki is the former White House Press Secretary for the Biden administration. She interviewed Ocasio-Cortez on her MSNBC Show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” that debuted in March.