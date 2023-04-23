Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna ‘Rick Rolls’ Users ‘Triggered’ By Her Tweets

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in a recent Tweet pulled a “Rick Roll” prank on users “triggered” over content she posted on the platform.

The April 22 Tweet by Luna instructed “triggered” users to place a call to the phone number “248-434-5508.”

A simple phone dial of “234-434-5508” allows callers to receive a “Rick Roll,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A “Rick Roll” redirects unsuspecting callers or to the lyrics of the song “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. The phenomenon helped push the “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video to over a billion views on YouTube, the BBC reported.

If you or a loved one has been triggered by my tweets please call this number: 248-434-5508. 🙏🏼 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) April 22, 2023

“Suddenly I want to move to Tampa to be able to vote for you,” wrote one user in response to Luna’s Tweet. “I don’t get triggered by you but I did get a kick out of being rickrolled,” replied another user.

Luna won her seat representing Florida’s 13th Congressional District in the House of Representatives after a contest with Democratic candidate Eric Lynn in the November 2022 midterm elections. (RELATED: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Breaks Down While Sharing Photos Of Aborted Full-Term Babies)

The congresswoman now finds herself in the crosshairs of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which is targeting her seat in the 2024 general election.