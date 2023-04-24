HE’LL BE BACK: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reportedly Set To Return To Action Movies

Arnold Schwarzenegger is poised to make his action movie comeback after a four-year hiatus by starring in the upcoming action-thriller “Breakout,” Deadline reports.

Financier firm Anton is launching the film ahead of Cannes Film Festival, and filmmaker Scott Waugh from “The Expendables” is said to be directing the movie, Deadline reported Monday. Schwarzenegger will take on the leading role, playing Terry Reynolds, according to the outlet. The plot reportedly centers around Schwarzenegger’s character making a bold escape from jail to save his stepson, who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in a foreign nation after being framed.

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Make Action Movie Return in New Film ‘Breakout’ (Report) https://t.co/b5haqQcQN8 — People (@people) April 24, 2023

The movie will begin filming in Eastern Europe later in 2023, according to the outlet. The acting legend hasn’t been seen on the big screen since “Terminator: Dark Fate” in 2019. Schwarzenegger also has an upcoming Netflix series called “Fubar” that will premiere in May.

Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois from Anton will be producing the film, alongside Jeff Elliott and Chad Moore from Off the Pier Productions, Cindy Cowan from Cindy Cowan Entertainment, Carsten Lorenz and Almost Never Films’ Danny Chan, according to Deadline.

“We are proud to be on board to make Scott’s vision come alive with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead,” Raybaud said, the outlet reported. “This is the perfect fit for Anton’s slate to continue delivering high-quality entertainment with big scale to the global market.” (RELATED: REPORT: Arnold Schwarzenegger Hits Cyclist With His Vehicle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Scott, fresh off the much-anticipated ‘Expendables 4,’ which is going to be huge,” Elliot said, according to Deadline. “Pair that with Arnold, arguably the greatest action star in the history of film, and this is going to be a very fun ride for audiences all over the world.”