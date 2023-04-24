Media

Conservatives Outraged By Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News, Cancel Fox Nation Subscriptions

A torrent of conservatives outraged by Monday’s abrupt departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News stormed to social media to announce the cancellation of their Fox Nation subscriptions.

Fox News announced the departure of Carlson, co-founder of the Daily Caller, in a Monday statement and said his last episode aired on April 21. Conservatives, including Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, said Carlson’s departure will lead to Fox News’ demise, with many calling him the “most successful” and “important” show host “in history.”

“@TuckerCarlson leaving Fox News,” Massie said. “He was the boldest they had! This is a big loss for Fox.”

“BREAKING: Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. This is the biggest mistake Fox has ever made. I don’t know the reason for the exit but the timing couldn’t be worse for Fox,” former Republican Tennessee Senate candidate Robby Starbuck said. (RELATED: CNN Fires Don Lemon)

Several users on social media confirmed the cancellations of their Fox Nation accounts.

The network has yet to provide a reason for Carlson leaving the network, but said he and the network agreed to “part ways.” The network thanked Carlson for his time there as both a contributor and employee.