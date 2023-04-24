Conservatives Outraged By Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News, Cancel Fox Nation Subscriptions

A torrent of conservatives outraged by Monday’s abrupt departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News stormed to social media to announce the cancellation of their Fox Nation subscriptions.

Fox News announced the departure of Carlson, co-founder of the Daily Caller, in a Monday statement and said his last episode aired on April 21. Conservatives, including Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, said Carlson’s departure will lead to Fox News’ demise, with many calling him the “most successful” and “important” show host “in history.”

“@TuckerCarlson leaving Fox News,” Massie said. “He was the boldest they had! This is a big loss for Fox.”

.@TuckerCarlson leaving Fox News. He was the boldest they had! This is a big loss for Fox. pic.twitter.com/249OmEdX5D — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 24, 2023

“BREAKING: Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. This is the biggest mistake Fox has ever made. I don’t know the reason for the exit but the timing couldn’t be worse for Fox,” former Republican Tennessee Senate candidate Robby Starbuck said. (RELATED: CNN Fires Don Lemon)

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. This is the biggest mistake Fox has ever made. I don’t know the reason for the exit but the timing couldn’t be worse for Fox. pic.twitter.com/c04unaFcwT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most successful cable news show in history. The reason for it is simple: Tucker is a genius. He’s the smartest person I have ever met. His monologues could make you die laughing and make you tear up in an instant. He also cannot be bought or… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 24, 2023

Fox News is a ratings-obsessed network. Tucker Carlson had the most-watched show and Dan was an extremely popular guest and successful show host. This does not look like a pure business decision. It reeks of politics. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 24, 2023

I am VERY shook by this Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News news. Wow!! What an incredible loss for Fox — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) April 24, 2023

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News I hope his next gig is a $100+ million deal with Spotify or Rumble He is a fearless warrior for truth and has one of the biggest audiences in America This isn’t the end of Tucker — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 24, 2023

The most important voice on the right just left the biggest media company on the right. Whatever @TuckerCarlson does next, he’ll succeed. If that something is running for president, the entire game just changed. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) April 24, 2023

Several users on social media confirmed the cancellations of their Fox Nation accounts.

Really telling how many people I have heard from saying they are canceling their Fox Nation subscriptions and will no longer be watching Fox News after they announced Tucker’s show is over. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 24, 2023

For those seeking to cancel their Fox Nation subscription, like many are after today’s news: If you have an iPhone, go to Settings -> AppleID -> Subscriptions and you can cancel there https://t.co/ZVYY1OwOLd pic.twitter.com/Dz9PiJbSxD — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) April 24, 2023

Everyone who subscribes to Fox Nation must immediately cancel their subscription. @TuckerCarlson — Good America 🇺🇸 (@GoodAmerica1) April 24, 2023

The network has yet to provide a reason for Carlson leaving the network, but said he and the network agreed to “part ways.” The network thanked Carlson for his time there as both a contributor and employee.