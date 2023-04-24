‘Stunned’ Bongino Abruptly Stops His Show As Tucker Carlson Departure News Breaks

Dan Bongino stopped his show Monday while in shock as he learned that Fox News parted ways with Tucker Carlson.

Fox News announced Monday it was parting ways with Carlson, who co-founded the Daily Caller.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox News announced. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Bongino reacted live on air, becoming overwhelmingly stunned and speechless.

“Folks, I gotta tell you, I got actual goosebumps,” Bongino said, looking stunned. “There are very rare moments in the show where I have to stop the show completely, especially in a live chat. Not to stop the show but apparently Tucker Carlson and Fox are done.” (RELATED: ‘Stunning’: CNN Hosts Shocked To Find Tucker Out At Fox)

Dan Bongino is on air live when he finds out Tucker Carlson and Fox News parted ways pic.twitter.com/sZx9U54BZx — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 24, 2023

“I’m reading it right here, it just broke,” he continued. “I’m stunned, I’m stunned, I don’t even know what to say right now like I don’t even know how I’m going to get back to that segment.”

Bongino then read the official statement before again having a loss for words. Bongino said he had “no inside knowledge” about the split. Fox said it would have an interim show with rotating hosts until a permanent replacement for the slot is found.

Fox and Bongino parted ways just days before as well after failing to come to an agreement to extend Bongino’s contract. Bongino said on his own show it was a “tough” decision and a “sad day.”

CNN also announced Monday that it is firing Don Lemon.