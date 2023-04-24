CNN Fires Don Lemon

Don Lemon announced Monday he was fired from CNN abruptly.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I am stunned.”

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

The news comes minutes after Fox News announced it was parting ways with host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox News said in a statement. “We thank him for this service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.