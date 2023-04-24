Lee Zeldin Endorses Donald Trump

Former Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin announced Monday he is endorsing former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin,” Zeldin tweeted. “Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support!” (RELATED: Yet Another Florida Republican Endorses Donald Trump For President)

More than 50 Congressional Republicans have endorsed Trump’s campaign, including Republican Florida Reps. Gaetz, Luna, Donalds, Steube, Mills, Rutherford and Buchanan, per The Hill. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely predicted to challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination against a growing field of candidates.

Zeldin’s unsuccessful 2022 New York gubernatorial campaign against Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul surpassed expectations by focusing on violent crime. Hochul defeated Zeldin by six points in a state President Biden won by over 20 points in 2020.

His campaign received praise for assisting the state’s Republican congressional candidates with winning several toss-up elections and enabling Republicans to retake the House in the 2022 midterms.

Zeldin reportedly considered challenging Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel for her position after the party performed below expectations in the 2022 election cycle. Zeldin decided not to run against McDaniel when Republican attorney Harmeet Dhillon decided to challenge McDaniel for her seat.

Zeldin launched a Political Action Committee (PAC) in March dedicated towards improving Republican turnout with young voters and minority voters, The Hill reported.