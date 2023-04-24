‘Good News’: Donald Trump Reacts To CNN Ouster Of Don Lemon

Former President Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social to CNN’s Monday termination of host Don Lemon, questioning why the network waited so long.

Lemon’s termination from CNN came on the same day Fox News announced that host Tucker Carlson was departing and that rotating hosts would fill in at his 8 p.m. timeslot. CNN President Chris Licht described Lemon as a “lightning rod” April 10, citing past controversies involving the host, including times where Lemon was apparently drunk on air.

“Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?” (RELATED: Charles Barkley To Host New Primetime Show On CNN)

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon said in a statement posted on Twitter. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN pushed back on Lemon’s claims in a tweet posted Monday afternoon, saying he was offered a chance to meet with senior management. Lemon’s termination came in the wake of Variety reporting April 5 on allegations surrounding the then-CNN host’s workplace conduct.

Lemon came under fire after saying Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, was “past her prime” on “CNN This Morning” Feb. 16. Lemon also clashed with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over the Civil War and gun rights Wednesday.

