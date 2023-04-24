Fox Announces What Will Happen To Tucker’s Slot

Fox News announced Monday that it will have a series of rotating hosts to fill Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. slot after the network announced it has parted ways with the Daily Caller co-founder.

In a statement Monday, Fox said Carlson’s last show aired Friday and that starting Monday night, the network will have “an interim show with rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.”

❗️ WATCH: @FoxNews announces @TuckerCarlson’s departure live on air, as well as plans for his time slot. pic.twitter.com/RNiqerFtfV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 24, 2023

Fox News did not provide any further information as to why Carlson is departing the network, saying they “mutually agreed to part ways” and thanking him “for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a longterm contributor.” (RELATED: Popular Fox News Host Leaving Network)

Shortly after Fox’s announcement, Don Lemon said CNN fired him abruptly.

Lemon said he was “stunned” by the news and was only informed by his agent Monday morning.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon said in a Twitter statement. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”